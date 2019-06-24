CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

‘Chila NewGen Nattuvisheshangal’: A new caricature poster released

Jun 24, 2019, 11:51 pm IST
A new caricature poster o yet to release film ‘Chila NewGen Nattuvisheshangal’ was released by the makers of the film. The caricature poster was released through the official social media page of the film.

Earlier the trailer of the film and the studio lyrical video of a song sung by Shreya Ghoshal, and a studio and local visual of a song sung by Shankar Mahadevan has been released by the makers which have become viral in the social media.

The film produced and directed by  Eastcoast Vijayan is penned by SL Puram Jayasurya.

Akhil Prabahakar plays the lead role in the film. Sivakami and Sonu have played the female lead. The film also has an ensemble cast which includes national award winner Suraj Venjaramoodu, Nedumudi Venu, HarishKanaran, Biju Kuttan, Nobi, Vinay Vijayan, Saju Kodiyan, Anjali, and Subi Suresh.

