Did Modi-Shah invite Abdullakutty to join BJP ; Details Inside

Jun 25, 2019, 06:40 am IST
It was asserted that A P Abdullakutty met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP President Amith Shah on Monday.

It has been asserted that he has been invited to join BJP and the same will be likely to happen soon.

He was expelled from the CPM and later Congress for his praise for Mr Modi, first in 2009 when he was the chief minister of Gujarat for his development initiatives.

“I need to think about it, and without much delay, I will take an appropriate decision,” said when he was asked about joining the BJP party .

PM Modi also congratulated me for taking part in the international yoga day celebrations. He was keen to bridge the gap with minorities. he added.

