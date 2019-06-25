Latest NewsSports

Justin Langer Says this Player is the New MS Dhoni. Guess Who?

Jun 25, 2019, 06:58 am IST
MS Dhoni is really one of its kind. He is the captain who has won all major tournaments, is known for his composure at the face of adverse situations and has taken India out of trouble on plenty of occasions. His career is into its twilight now and Dhoni’s match-winning skills are not the same as before. Former Australian batsman Justin Langer feels English batsman and Wicket Keeper Jos Butler is the new MS Dhoni.

“Jos is an unbelievable player. I love watching him bat. He is the new Dhoni of world cricket. I hope he gets a duck in this (Tuesday’s) game obviously, but I saw him at Somerset and he is an unbelievable athlete and an incredible finisher. They (England) have a very strong batting unit and we will have to be right on it.” said Langer.

Cricket fans rushed to remind Langer that Jos has a long way to go before he could be compared with MSD. Here are some of the comments.

