Nurses Play With Tiktok in Hospital, Inquiry Initiated

MALKANGIRI, ODISHA: Tiktok can be quite addictive, but how far can the addiction go? Well here is a new low for tiktok addiction- a few nurses of Malkangiri district headquarters hospital in Odisha were found recording Tiktok videos inside Sick and New Born Care Unit (SNCU) of the hospital.

The chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Odisha’s Malkangiri today showcaused the nurses after the video went viral. Here is the video:

The nurses can be seen dancing and singing and there is even a child patient shown. The SNCU was set up at the hospital for treatment of critically ill newborn children as Malkangiri recorded a high rate of infant mortality.

Hospital’s officer-in-charge Tapan Kumar Dinda said an inquiry is being conducted into the incident and the probe report will be submitted to the CDMO for necessary action.