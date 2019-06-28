Latest NewsIndia

Heavy Rain: 3 killed, 3 injured, Traffic diverted due to water-logging

Jun 28, 2019, 08:30 pm IST
Heavy rain lashed the Mumbai city. Traffic in the city was diverted as waterlogged int roads. The weather department has predicted that heavy rains will continue till June 29. The monsoon rain arrived late in the financial capital of the country.

Three people were killed and three others injured due to electric shock and collapsing of a wall.

Waterlogging and heavy traffic jams were reported from the many parts of the Mumbai city. Many flights were delayed and rescheduled while the local trains were running on time.

Many people were stranded on roads due to waterlogging. Many parts of the city including Dharavi has seen a flood like situation in the rain.

