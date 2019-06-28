Heavy Rain: 3 killed, 3 injured, Traffic diverted due to water-logging

Heavy rain lashed the Mumbai city. Traffic in the city was diverted as waterlogged int roads. The weather department has predicted that heavy rains will continue till June 29. The monsoon rain arrived late in the financial capital of the country.

Maharashtra: Water-logging in several parts of Navi Mumbai after heavy rainfall in the city. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/06FdaOt1fx — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019

Three people were killed and three others injured due to electric shock and collapsing of a wall.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Request all passengers to check for delays due to heavy rainfall in #Mumbai. For flight status, visit https://t.co/Mj1tYZIvoE or send an SMS ST <flight no.><flight date> as DDMM, e.g. for flight 6E-333 for Jun 28, send ST 333 2806 to 566772. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) June 28, 2019

Waterlogging and heavy traffic jams were reported from the many parts of the Mumbai city. Many flights were delayed and rescheduled while the local trains were running on time.

Many people were stranded on roads due to waterlogging. Many parts of the city including Dharavi has seen a flood like situation in the rain.