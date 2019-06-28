Illegal Assets: CPM announced enquiry against area secretary

CPM has announced a party enquiry against Kalamasherry area committee secretary Zakeer Hussain. The party will enquire on the accusation raised against him on Illegal assets, financial frauds and corruption. A CPM leader from Kalamasherry has filed a complaint against the leader before the party.

Zakeer was suspended by CPM and arrested by police for kidnapping businessmen. A CPM member has lodged a complaint against Zakeer. He has pointed out illegal asset accumulation, bought an expensive house and the sources for buying this house and accused that there occurred corruption in this.

The Ernakulam district committee has appointed C.M.dineshmoni, P.R.Muraleedharan as an enquiry commission to probe into the matter. Earlier CPM state committee has appointed Elamarom Kareem as enquiry commission on the issue of kidnapping businessmen. But the commission has given a clean chit to him.

But Zakeer responded that he did not know about the party’s decision. He said that all the allegations were fabricated and manipulated.