Income tax return will be easier with the new software

Jun 28, 2019, 04:27 pm IST
Income tax return will be easier as half of the job would be done by the department itself. The employees will be the beneficiaries of this facility. The IT department will include your FD interest, details regarding TDS in the ITR-1. Earlier the individuals had to fill up the details their own. However this facility is only available for those who file an online FTR.

Using your PAN you can get the details from Form 26 S in the Software. Corrections can also be made. Form 16 and Form 22 Q are reformed this time. The online ITR 1 contains the details such as PAN, name, date of birth, details of TDS and TCS, salary details, allowances, rent, interests, bank account details etc.

