Latest NewsIndia

Indians drink the most whiskey in the world: Know more

Jun 28, 2019, 10:26 pm IST
Less than a minute

A study by a Multinational Investment Bank has revealed that the Indian’s top in the list of Whiskey consumption in the world. As per the study, India has become the top country in the world using whiskey. Indians use crores of liters of whiskey every year. The study was conducted by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The study reveals that Indians drink about 1.5 billion liters of whiskey a year. India is in the first position. The United States of America, France, and Japan come nex with 462,140,1096 million liters respectively. The British people have consumed 77 million liters.

Earlier the Medical Journal ‘Lancet’ has shown that alcohol consumption in India has increased by 38%. And the study by the journal also revealed that alcohol consumption has increased between 1990 and 2017 and is predicted to rise until 2030. Adults in India now consume 5.9 liters per year as of 2017 from 4.3 liters in 2010.

Moldova has the highest alcohol intake with 15 liters per capita, while Kuwait has the lowest at 0.005 liters per capita.

Tags

Related Articles

SHOCKING !!! This man is drinking petrol for 42 years

Dec 3, 2017, 07:50 pm IST

Hottest Unmarried Bollywood Actresses in 2018

Feb 8, 2018, 05:31 pm IST

Ambedkar statue vandalised by unidentified miscreants

Mar 26, 2019, 09:38 am IST
Hindu Court

First ‘Hindu Court’ Opened To Counter Muslim’s ‘Sharia Courts’

Aug 18, 2018, 10:44 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close