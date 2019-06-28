Indians drink the most whiskey in the world: Know more

A study by a Multinational Investment Bank has revealed that the Indian’s top in the list of Whiskey consumption in the world. As per the study, India has become the top country in the world using whiskey. Indians use crores of liters of whiskey every year. The study was conducted by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The study reveals that Indians drink about 1.5 billion liters of whiskey a year. India is in the first position. The United States of America, France, and Japan come nex with 462,140,1096 million liters respectively. The British people have consumed 77 million liters.

Earlier the Medical Journal ‘Lancet’ has shown that alcohol consumption in India has increased by 38%. And the study by the journal also revealed that alcohol consumption has increased between 1990 and 2017 and is predicted to rise until 2030. Adults in India now consume 5.9 liters per year as of 2017 from 4.3 liters in 2010.

Moldova has the highest alcohol intake with 15 liters per capita, while Kuwait has the lowest at 0.005 liters per capita.