Local Body election: LDF secures a glorious victory

The ruling LDF secured a glorious victory in the local body by-polls held in Kerala. The ruling LDF has won 22 seats out 44 in which by-polls are held.UDF has won 17 and BJP won 5 seats. The LDF came back in many wards where they faced a huge setback in the last general elections.

The UDF has seized 10 sitting seats of LDF and a seat won by Muslim League rebel. The LDF has seized 8 sitting seats of UDF. The BJP sustained 4 sitting seats and seized a sitting seat of UDF.

BJP sustained it’s sitting seat in the Dharmadom Panchayat, the home panchayat of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.LDF is in the third position here.