Latest NewsIndia

Man miraculously escape death after being stuck between platform and train : Watch Video

Jun 28, 2019, 07:26 am IST
Less than a minute

In a shocking incident, a man can being seen stuck between the platform and a moving train. Fortunately, the man had a narrow escape.

The incident, which happened on June 25, was caught on camera by a passerby at the Asangaon railway station in Maharashtra, where a man could be seen attempting to climb the platform. While he is attempting to come above, a speeding train arrives at the tracks.

The man, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, ended up miraculously surviving. As the train passed away, the onlookers rushed to look at his condition. Much to everyone’s relief, the person was found safe and alive. The man, wearing a blue shirt, then picked himself up and crossed the tracks wondering what must have saved him.

In a similar incident on Sunday, a passenger who had fallen between the platform and a train was rescued by a Railway Protection Force constable.

Tags

Related Articles

If voted to power, will change the name of Hyderabad , says BJP MLA

Nov 8, 2018, 10:12 pm IST

Solar report tabled in special Kerala Assembly amid opposition’s protest

Nov 9, 2017, 09:17 am IST

Former finance minister and veteran communist V.Viswanatha Menon passed away

May 3, 2019, 04:52 pm IST

Sundar Singh Gurjar Wins silver Medal for India in Asian Para Games 2018

Oct 11, 2018, 09:17 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close