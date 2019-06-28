Pullela Gopichand bestowed an honorary doctorate

India’s chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand bestowed with an honorary doctorate by IIT Kanpur. The honorary doctorate was bestowed on the occasion of IIT Kanpur’s 52nd convocation on today.

Pullela Gopichand received the honor from the former ISRO chairman and chairman of boar Governors of IIT Kanpur, Prof.Radhakrishnan. He received this honor along with Infosys Chairperson Sudha Murthy and missile woman Tessy Thomas. Earlier former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh were awarded the honorary doctorate.

Gopichand won 2001 All England Open Badminton Championship and he is the second Indian badminton player to win this tournament after Prakash Padukone. He started his badminton academy in Hyderabad in 2008, after his retirement.

He has given training to ace Indian players like Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Srikanth Kidambi and Parupalli Kashyap.