Scriptwriter of ‘Bahubali’ will make Malayalam debut this year

K.V.Vijeyendra Prasad, the scriptwriter of the blockbuster film ‘Bahubali’ is all set to make his debut in Malayalam film industry. As per reports, Vijeyendra Prasad will pen the script for a Malayalam film directed by Vijeesh Mani. The big budget film will start rolling from September this year.

Vijeyendra Prasad is the writer of blockbuster films like Eega, Magadheera, Manikarnika and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He has also directed four films. Prasad is the father of S.S.Rajamouli, the director of Bahubali.

Vijesh has debuted to Malayalam film industry by directing a film ‘Quotation’. He also entered Guinness record two times. First for completing a film within 51 hours. The second was for making a film in a tribal language.