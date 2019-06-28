Latest NewsIndia

Three CRPF soldiers including a Malayalee martyred in Maoist attack

Jun 28, 2019, 07:32 pm IST
Less than a minute

Three CRPF soldiers martyred in a Maoist attack. Three soldiers of the central paramilitary force lost their lives in an attack by Maoists in Chattisgarh. One of the jawans martyred is a Malayalee. Saju.OP., form Iddukki has lost his life.

The Maoists fired at the joint team of police and CRPF patrolling party at Bijapur in Chattisgarh. The CRPF team retracted. The gun battle took place in Keshkutul village. In the exchange of fire, a girl was killed and the other one got wounded. The girls were travelling in the vehicle . The CRPF team has found out IED explosives from the spot.

