17 Dead after wall collapses ; rescue operations underway

At least 17 people died on Saturday morning after a 60-ft-wall collapsed in Pune.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1144783631271059456/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1144783631271059456&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.latestly.com%2Findia%2Fnews%2Fpune-wall-collapse-15-dead-after-wall-collapses-in-kondhwa-several-cars-stuck-rescue-operations-underway-see-pics-968314.html

According to the fire department officials, among the deceased, ten are men, one is a female and four are kids. The deceased are yet to be identified. Reports inform that the wall near Talab Masjid area of Kondhwa collapsed in the wee hours due to heavy rainfall in the area. Reports inform that the wall that collapsed, wall was adjacent to huts in the area. The rescue operations are currently underway.

As soon as incident was reported, NDRF swung into action and launched a rescue operation. District Collector Pune, Naval Kishore Ram said the wall collapsed due to heavy rainfall. Ram said negligence of the construction company is coming to light with this incident. “Death of 15 people is not a small matter. Mostly were labourers from Bihar & Bengal. Govt to provide help to the affected”, he was quoted by ANI.