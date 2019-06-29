Antony Varghese to team up with Jude Anthony Joseph

Young actor Antony Varghese who rose into fame with Lijo Jose Pallisherry’s film ‘Angamali Diaries’ will team up with Jude Anthony Joseph. But the film will be directed by Nitish Sahadev, an associate of Jude Anthony Joseph. Jude Anthony Joseph will produce the film with his friends.

Antony’s last film was ‘Swathandriam Ardharathriyil’. His next film to release is ‘Jallikkettu’which is directed by Lijo Jose Pellisherry. He has also signed a film with the director of film ‘Swathandriam Ardharathriyil’, Tinu Pappachan.

Another film getting ready for Antony is a football based one directed by debutant Nikhil Premraj. It will be produced under the banner of Achappu Movie Magic