Cleaner finds a bag with 15-kilo gold, returns it

Jun 29, 2019, 12:41 am IST
A cleaner finds a bag with 15 kilograms of gold and returns to the authority. The incident occurred in Dubai. The gold worth around 7 million Dirhams. The cleaner was honored by the authority for his honesty.

Taher Ali Maqbool, the cleaner found the bag with gold in Al Sabkha parking in the area. He reported the incident and surrendered the bag to the Roads and Transport Authority. Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, honored Taher Ali Maqbool.

