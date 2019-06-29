KeralaLatest News

'I am blessed to be a member of BJP', Says A.P.Abdullakutty

Jun 29, 2019, 08:19 pm IST
Former Kannur MP A.P. Abdullakutty claimed that he is blessed to be a member of BJP. He was addressing a public meeting at the BJP Kannur district committee office after he joined BJP.

The term ‘National Muslim’ was used intentionally. He also said that he joined BJP after the Prime Minister advised to continue in the public service. He added that he is the first person to face disciplinary action for praising Prime minister. It is a fake assumption that BJP is against Muslims and minorities. The Prime Minister has asked to stand with BJP.

Abdullakutty who was CPM MP from Kannur was ousted by CPM for praising Modi. He then joined Congress and become the MLA from Kannur for two times. The Congress ousted him from the party for again praising Modi. Days before he joined BJP.

