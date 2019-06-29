ICC World Cup: South Africa defeated Sri Lanka

In Cricket, South Africa defeated Sri Lanka in a match in the ICC World Cup Cricket at Chester-le-Street, England. South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 9 wickets.

South Africa won the toss and opted to field first. The Lankan scored 203 runs in losing all wickets in 49.3 overs. For South Africa, D.Pretorius and C.H.Morris claimed three wickets each.

South Africa crossed the target in 37.2 over. For the Africans Hashim Amla scored 80 and, Faf du Plessis scored 96.

South Africa has been eliminated from the tournament earlier. Sri Lanka has only six points from seven matches played. Now the Lankan team has to wait for other team’s matches to check it’s the possibility for entering the semifinals.

The captain wanted his team to show what they are capable of, and he led from the front today! #CWC19 | #SLvSA | #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/m6JxNm7ujl — ICC (@ICC) June 28, 2019

Score Board:

Sri Lanka 203 all out (49.3 overs)

South Africa 206 – 1 (37.2 overs)