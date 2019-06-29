Latest NewsIndia

Rahul Gandhi’s resignation : Congress workers to go on hunger strike

Jun 29, 2019, 07:29 am IST
Less than a minute

Congress workers in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur are set to go on a hunger strike on Saturday to urge party president Rahul Gandhi to not resign from the post.

“The local Congress unit will undertake sadbhavan anshan on June 29 at 11 am to press upon Rahul Gandhi to take back his decision to resign from the post of Congress chief,” a press note by Congress committee in Kanpur said.

Meanwhile, a flurry of resignations has emerged within the Congress after Mr Gandhi said he will not reconsider resigning from his post after facing a humiliating defeat in the general elections.

As many as 145 office bearers tendered mass resignations earlier on Friday during a meeting conducted in the Congress office and set an example for the senior members of the party to follow the suit of taking the moral responsibility behind the dismal performance in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Mr Gandhi, who became the party president in 2017, offered to step down from his post at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on May 25, taking moral responsibility for Congress’ performance in the polls.

Tags

Related Articles

Woman gets pregnant while already pregnant

Nov 2, 2017, 07:50 pm IST

Thugs of Hindostan Official Teaser Out : Watch Here

Sep 18, 2018, 11:50 am IST

I-T seizes Rs 1.48 cr cash From TTV Dhinakaran’s Partyman

Apr 17, 2019, 10:37 am IST

Bride eloped with boyfriend on wedding day: See what Bridegroom did after that

Dec 8, 2017, 04:14 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close