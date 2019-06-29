Latest NewsInternational

Suicide bomb attack : 5 killed, several injured

Jun 29, 2019, 07:11 am IST
Philippine military officials say suspected militants have attacked a military camp in southern Sulu province, killing three soldiers and two civilians.

Regional military commander Maj. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana says nine other soldiers were wounded in Friday’s attack by suspected Abu Sayyaf militants on in the headquarters of an army brigade combat team in Indanan town.

There are varying accounts of the attack.

Army spokesman Lt. Col. Ramon Zagala says that an explosion at a checkpoint in front of the army camp caused the deaths and injuries. An initial military report seen by The Associated Press blamed two “suicide bombers” for the deadly noontime attack.

