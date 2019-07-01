‘James Bond 007’ is back: First look of Daniel Craig released

Yes, he is back again to save the world. The most dangerous agent ‘James Bond 007’ is back again.

The makers of the film have released the first look of Daniel Craig who portrays the agent in the movie again. A location video is also released.

The shooting of the film is progressing in London. The film is supposed released worldwide in April 2020. The 25th franchise will be directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Oscar award winner Rami Malek will play the main antagonist in the film. Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Roy Kinner, and Jeffrey Wright will also do major roles in the film.

A new week. A new beginning. pic.twitter.com/hkMsjFhzVf — James Bond (@007) June 17, 2019