Priya Prakash Varrier rose into fame after a song in the film ‘Oru Adaar Love’ was released. The song at first sparked controversy as some religious fanatics approached the court against the song accusing it hurts religious sentiments. Bu the song become viral and the girl Priya grabbed national attention.

Priya who is waiting for the the release of her first Bollywood film ‘Sreedevi Bungalow’. Priya who recently surprised everybody by her talent in singing.