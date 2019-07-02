Latest NewsIndia

MP appoints ‘representative’ to take care of the constituency

Jul 2, 2019, 04:58 pm IST
Less than a minute

Actor turned politician Sunny Deol has appointed a representative to look after his Lok Sabha constituency. Sunny Deol the BJP MP From Guruddapur In Punjab has appointed a man named Gurpreet Singh as his representative to look after the constituency.

” I hereby appoint Gurupreet Singh Palheri, son of Surinder Singh, resident of village Palheri, district Mohali, Punjab as my representative to attend meetings and follow important matters pertaining to my parliamentary constituency, Gurudaspur (Punjab), with concerned authorities,” Deol wrote a letter dated June 26. He wrote this on his official letterhead.

The Congress has accused that this a betrayal of his voters.

Sunny Deol has defeated Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar with a margin of 82,459 votes in the general elections.

