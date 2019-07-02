Rohit Sharma and K.L.Rahul registers a new record

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and K.L.Rahul ha owned a new record in the world cup. The duo has registered India’s ever best opening batting partnership in the world cup. Sharma and Rahul have scored 180 runs in today’s match against Bangladesh.

They broke the earlier record of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan duo’s 174 runs against Ireland scored in 2015 at Hamilton. Rohit Sharma scored a century against Bangladesh.

The opening partnership between the Indian players is also the highest opening partnership in this world cup. They surpassed England’s Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy’s partnership against India. The English openers scored 162 in 25 overs against India on June 30.