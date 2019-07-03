Kerala government to waive off loans upto 2 lakh

The Kerala state government has come forward with healing activities for the farmers as farmers’ suicide has increased in the state. The cabinet meeting has approved a proposal to waive agricultural loans upt0 2 lakhs rupees. The decision was announced by agricultural minister K.S.SunilKumar.

Now the loans with the cooperative banks will be waived off. After this, the loans with the scheduled and commercial banks will be waived off. The discussion for this is going on. Earlier loans up to 1 lakhs rupees were waived off. In Idukki and Wayanad loans in the period up to 2018 August, 31 will be considered and in other districts 2014 December 31 will be considered.