”Stop criticising Modi and Dhoni , both of them are working towards making our country proud”says filmmaker Priyadarshan

The National award-winning filmmaker Priyadarshan has come forwarding supporting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian cricket team wicket-keeper M.S.Dhoni. He on a Facebook post shared on his official Facebook page extended his support.

”Stop criticising Modi and Dhoni , both of them are working towards making our country proud”, he wrote on Facebook.

Dhoni has been severely criticized by cricket fans for his slow batting style which he showed in the matches against England and Bangladesh.

Priyadarshan, the renowned filmmaker who has directed blockbuster films in all south-Indian and in Hindi. He has also made many advertisement films with many sports and film personalities. He languages. he earlier has supported Narendra Modi.