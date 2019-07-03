Latest NewsIndia

 Union government refuses to change West Bengal’s name

Jul 3, 2019, 07:38 pm IST
The Narendra Modi led Union government has refused to change the name of West Bengal. The request submitted by Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal has been declined by the union government.

Mamta asked to change the name to ‘Bangla’. The union deputy minister for home, Nityananda Rai has informed this in the Rajya Sabha. The union government pointed out that it needs a constitutional amendment for this.

The West Bengal assembly has passed a resolution demanding the name change of the state on July 26 last year. The resolution was send to the union government for approval.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she does not like her state to figure at the bottom

 

