“Enough of your verbal diarrhoea” Ravindra Jadeja Lashes Out at Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar has often been criticised for his comments on and off the air. His tweets are known to have got him into trouble and in the latest instance, it is former cricketer Ravindra Jadeja who has been at the receiving end of his criticisms. But Jadeja didn’t let that go and has given Mr. Manjrekar a sharp reply.

“I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner,” is what Manjrekar had said about Jaddu.

Jadeja couldn’t have let that go and reminded him that he has played more matches than Sanjay.

“Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal [email protected]”

Sanjay Manjrekar played 74 ODIs, scored 1994 runs and took 1 wicket. In 151 ODIs, Jadeja has scored 2035 runs and taken 174 wickets.

So which side are you on in this particular debate? Was Jadeja right in his reply? Was Sanjay crossing the limits? Let us know in the comments.