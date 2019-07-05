Would new series of coins, including Rs 20 come soon? Check out

The Finance Minister has now asserted that new coins will be available for the public that including the coins of Rs 20. It has to be noted that the coins are visually impared friendly.

New series of coins of One Rupee, Two Rupees, Five Rupees, Ten Rupees and Twenty Rupees, easily identifiable to the visually impaired to be made available for public use shortly,” she said.

It has been reported that new set of coins has been launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March this year.

Releasing the new series, PM Modi had said his government is committed to reaching “last mile and last person”. The new circulation coins with various differentiating features, will greatly aid the visually impaired, he said.

According to the PIB statement the coins will have different size and shape.

The Rs 20 coin is 12 sided with no serrations. The rest of the denominations would be of round shape.