BJP is intimidating other party MLAs,making them resign says this Veteran Congress leader

Jul 7, 2019, 11:29 pm IST
Kharge, who lost the recent Lok Sabha election from Gulbarga parliamentary seat, said the BJP had been trying to poach rival party MLAs in 14 different States, including Karnataka.

Veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday accused the BJP of intimidating the Congress and the JD(S) MLAs and making them resign for destabilising the coalition government.

“The BJP is behind the resignation of the MLAs. It is intimidating the Congress and JD(S) MLAs and forcing them to resign. It is a big threat to democracy,” he told reporters seeking his reaction to the resignation of the rebel MLAs. Kharge, who lost recent Lok Sabha election from the Gulbarga parliamentary seat, said the BJP had been trying to poach rival party MLAs in 14 different States, including Karnataka. “It (BJP) has been trying to topple the elected government in Karnataka. he stated

