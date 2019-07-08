NEWS

Cricket World Cup 2019: New Zealand can beat India with great start says Vettori

Jul 8, 2019, 10:32 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Former new Zealand captain Daniel vettori asserted that the New Zeland Team can have a win against India if their team is making a fast start at old Trafford on Tuesday.

Team New Zeland have jumped into the semi finals on the back of three successive defeats.

The Black Caps finished fourth in the group and only made the semi-finals on net run-rate having finished level on points with Pakistan.

“New Zealand arrive in the semi-finals as the outsiders, but make no mistake about it, they will still have high hopes,” Vettori said in his ICC Media column.

