Former Indian Captain Rahul Dravid appointed as Head of Cricket at NCA

Former Indian Skipper Rahul Dravid was appointed as the Head of cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The news has been asserted by BCCI.

Dravid was supposed to take over as NCA head from July but his job at the Indian Cements caused the delay according to reports.

“Mr Dravid will oversee all cricket related activities at NCA and will be involved in mentoring, coaching, training and motivating players, coaches and support staff at the NCA,” BCCI said in a release.

Dravid will also work closely with the National men’s and women’s Head coaches and coaches for India Developmental teams including India A, India Under 19, India Under 23 teams, in the identification of key training and development objectives,” the release added.

BCCI has not specified the tenure of appointment for Dravid. It has been asserted that they are responsidle for monitoring the progress of the developmental teams and provide necessary inputs

He can provide guidelines to Senior Mens and women’s coaches