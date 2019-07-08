Michael Vaughan Trolls Sanjay Manjrekar on Twitter. The Reason Would Make Jadeja Fans Happy

Sanjay Manjrekar has often been criticised for his comments on and off the air. His tweets are known to have got him into trouble and in the latest instance, it is former cricketer Ravindra Jadeja who has been at the receiving end of his criticisms. But Jadeja didn’t let that go and has given Mr. Manjrekar a sharp reply.

“I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner,” is what Manjrekar had said about Jaddu.

Jadeja did give him a fitting reply, but now, Sanjay has once again been trolled for his controversial remarks over Jadeja and this time from former England player Michael Vaughan. On Twitter, Manjrekar surprisingly picked Jadeja in his predicted playing XI for India in the semifinal.

Check out his predicted team:

Trying to predict Indian team for the semis. Let’s see how many I get right. Do send yours too. Will retweet a few.

Rohit

Rahul

Virat

Pant

Hardik

Dhoni

Jadeja

Bhuvi

Shami

Kuldeep*

Bumrah. *If pitch is not a turner.”

Vaughan noticed that Manjrekar has picked Jadeja in the side whom he had criticised and he trolled the player-turned-commentator for the comment.

I see you have picked that bits and pieces cricketer !!!” wrote Vaughan on Twitter”.

I see you have picked that bits and pieces cricketer !!! ? https://t.co/ChwxTgH76Y — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 6, 2019

Manjrekar came to his own defence over Vaughan’s tweet and said that it was not the team he wanted, but simply the team he predicted would play in the semi finals.