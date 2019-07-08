Now I know how my wife felt when she was pregnant: Chris on ‘fat’ Thor

Endgame had many scene-stealing moments that left the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans satisfied. Whether it be Captain America picking up Thor’s hammer or even Iron Man finally defeating Thanos. Another scene-stealer, in paticular, was Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. We are used to seeing the Asgardian as mighty and strong! However, Avengers: Endgame showed the after-effects of Avengers: Infinity War and how Thor was not able to cope with the fact that he came very close to killing Thanos. Hence, we saw the birth of Fat Thor.

In a candid interview with Daily Telegraph, Chris got candid about wearing the prosthetic suit and how he felt like he was pregnant. “A very strange day at work, yeah. It weighed around 40kg so it was very heavy. It’s a silicon sort of prosthetic suit with a zip at the back, and at any moment people would come up and rub my stomach. I know how my wife feels now when she was pregnant!,” Hemsworth revealed. While the actor had weights in his wrists and ankles to make him move differently, the actor enjoyed the transformation and freedom to do whatever he wanted to do with the character he has been playing for nearly a decade.