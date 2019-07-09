NEWS

1-yr-old slips from grandfather’s arms, falls 11 floors from cruise

Jul 9, 2019, 09:56 pm IST
Less than a minute

A 1-year-old girl apparently slipped from her grandfather’s hands and fell to her death from the 11th story of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico, police said Monday.

Police Sgt. Nelson Sotelo told The Associated Press that the family of the child will remain in the U.S. territory until the investigation is complete. He said officers have not been able to interview any relatives yet.

“They’re in shock,” he said.

Authorities said the girl was travelling with her parents, two siblings and two sets of grandparents aboard the Freedom of the Seas, which docked in Puerto Rico on Sunday after a weeklong trip through the Caribbean. The death occurred Sunday afternoon at the Panamerican dock in the capital of San Juan.

Sotelo said the toddler’s maternal grandfather, Salvatore Anello of Valparaiso, Indiana, is under investigation. He said the rest of the family is from Granger, Indiana.

Tags

Related Articles

Rape11

ward attendant rapes woman who went hospital after being beaten by husband

May 6, 2018, 07:42 pm IST
bhojpuri wink actress

Bhojpuri hot actress did a ‘Wink’ years before Priya Prakash: Video

Apr 12, 2018, 05:50 pm IST

Sunny Leone’s Stunning look from Daboo Ratnani Calendar; see pics

Jan 18, 2018, 03:53 pm IST

40 students fall sick after they allegedly consumed food from the hostel

Jul 8, 2019, 11:08 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close