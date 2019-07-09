Mamta Banerjee gives approval for CPM’s Jyothi Basu research center in Bengal

In giving a ‘U-turn’ to her political stands and viewpoints the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that she will give approval for CPIM’s project in the name former West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu.

Mamata in her political carrier was an ardent critique of Basu, who ruled the state for the most number of time and was the longest serving Chief Minister in the state. Mamta has grown up in politics opposing Basu.

CPM after the demise of Basu has decided to build a memorial to Basu. And had bought land for building a research center in the name of veteran Communist leader. But Mamta who took the Chief Ministership after defeating and ending the 34-year long CPM rule in the state has not allowed the project and did not give the ownership of the land to CPM.

But now Mamta has informed CPM leaders that Mamta she is ready to remove the blocks for the project and will give the ownership of the land in the name of CPM. CPM has bought the land by spending around 4.15 crore rupees. The decision will be taken in the next cabinet meeting.

The main reason that forced Mamta to take this decision is the growth of BJP in the state. Earlier Mamata has urged the left parties to support the struggle against BJP. Although the left parties declined her request, Mamta is of hope that the left will come with her and so not more to disturb them.

The memorial will be built on Rajarhat in West Bengal. The CPM has also demanded that the city would be renamed in the name of Basu.