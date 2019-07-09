Man wears 15 shirts to avoid RS 8,200 excess baggage fee; video viral

A Scottish man wore 15 shirts and successfully avoided paying £96 (over ?8,200) in excess baggage fee at an airport in France while he and his family were on their way home from a holiday. The weight of John Irvine’s luggage had exceeded the limit by eight kilograms. A video of the incident posted by his son went viral online.
