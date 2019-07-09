MS Dhoni scripts history with this huge World Record

When India are playing in a World Cup semi-final its hard to keep out eyes away from Dhoni. It is now asserted that Dhoni stole some likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, who is considered as the manjor reasons behind India making it to the semi-finals as the top – ranked side in ICC World Cup 2019.

The former India captain became only the second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to play 350 ODIs.

Dhoni also became the first cricketer to play 350 ODIs at a stretch as a designated wicket-keeper. Sri Lanka’s Sangakkara had played 360 ODIs as a keeper but those were not at a stretch. He had played 44 ODI as a specialist batsman too.

Out of his 350 ODIs, 200 have been as captain, only the third cricketer and the only Indian to do so.