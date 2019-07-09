Redmi 7A first impressions ; Features Inside

With a 5.45-inch display, Redmi 7A is quite smaller than the modern large-screen phones hovering above 5.7-inch or even 6.0-inch. The HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio has remained the same as the predecessor, Redmi 6A. The screen quality is satisfactory as it delivered pretty decent indoor and outdoor legibility. Auto-brightness works pretty fast though it can be slightly reflective under direct sunlight.

The front is dominated by the display with the front-facing camera on the top bezel. Volume and power buttons are located on the right edge of the phone. The base houses USB port and speaker grilles while the headphone jack is on the top. The left edge houses the full slot (dual nano SIM and microSD).

The front is dominated by the display with the front-facing camera on the top bezel. Volume and power buttons are located on the right edge of the phone. The base houses USB port and speaker grilles while the headphone jack is on the top. The left edge houses the full slot (dual nano SIM and microSD).