This Could be the First Privately Operated Train in India

Railway seems like its geared up to go ahead with its 100-day agenda of handing over operations of two of its trains to the private sector. According to the sources, the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express is going to be the first train to be operated by private players.

There have been protests from different union against the move but the Railway doesn’t seem to back off.

“A decision will be taken in about a month’s time. The IRCTC is still working out the modalities,” said an official about the routes under consideration. The train is currently parked at Annandnagar railway station in Uttar Pradesh and will be handed over to the private players after the bidding process.

“These two trains will be given on an experimental basis and we hope that within the next 100 days, we will be able to run at least one of them. The idea was to identify routes which have low congestion and connect important tourists spots. The second tain too will be identified soon,” another senior official was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.