“Filth like him won’t remain forever” Yuvraj Singh’s Father Takes a Dig at MS Dhoni. He has a Message For Rayudu Too…

MS Dhoni has not had the best of times recently and neither has Ambati Rayudu. Dhoni’s low scoring rate has come under the scanner and his acrobatic presence behind the stumps has not helped him cover up for his batting. Rayudu, kept on the standby list for WC squad, was not preferred to be called into the Indian team, and team management went after Pant and Agarwal, each time a replacement had to be found. But what’s connecting Rayudu and Dhoni? The answer is Yograj Singh- father of 2011 World Cup hero Yograj Singh.

Rayudu had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket recently and Yograj felt he should have carried on playing.

“Rayudu should’ve continued playing, more and more. He should’ve played Ranji Trophy, Irani Trophy, Duleep Trophy, scoring 100s, 200s, 300s with not outs. He still has a lot of cricket left in him,” Yograj was quoted as saying by NNIS Sports.

Yograj feels that Rayudu’s decision to retire was hasty and wants him to get back to cricket.

“Rayudu, my son you took the decision in haste. Come out of retirement and show them what you are capable of,” said Yograj Singh.

This is not the first time that Yograj has criticised Dhoni and this time its even more harsh. Yograj has called him filth! He spoke about how captains like Ganguly had offered plenty of opportunities to youngsters and said Dhoni won’t be around for long.

“People like MS Dhoni will not remain forever, filth like these will not remain forever,” he said.

The 61-year- old Yograj Singh has played one Test and six ODIs for India.