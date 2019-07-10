Michael Vaughan Claims Sanjay Manjrekar Blocked him on Twitter. Here is the Reason

Its been a while since the banter between Sanjay Manjrekar and Michael Vaughan has been going on. It all started with Sanjay calling Ravindra Jadeja a ‘bits and pieces player’.

“I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner,” is what Manjrekar had said about Jaddu.

Jadeja fans, Jadeja himself and Vaughan responded to Sanjay’s comments and it was Vaughan who chose to do it in a funny way. Apparently, Sanjay didn’t find it funny.

During yesterday’s match, Jadeja was impressive with his bowling, registering figures of 34 runs with 1 wicket from his 10 overs. Vaughan wrote: “Bloody hell Bits & Piece can Spin it….” on Twitter, a jibe at Sanjay’s earlier comments.

Bloody hell Bits & Piece can Spin it …. #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 9, 2019

Soon after this Tweet, Vaughan came with another that said that he had been blocked on Twitter by Manjrekar.

BREAKING NEWS .. I have been blocked by @sanjaymanjrekar .. !!! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 9, 2019

Earlier, Vaughan had taken another dig at Sanjay after he included Jadeja in his predicted eleven for the semi-finals. Vaughan responded that he has observed that Sanjay has included the bits and pieces cricketer.

Manjrekar came to his own defense over Vaughan’s tweet and said that it was not the team he wanted, but simply the team he predicted would play in the semifinals.

Jadeja himself had responded sharply to Sanjay’s criticisms, reminding him that he has played almost twice the number of matches as Sanjay.