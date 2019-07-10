Latest NewsSports

Michael Vaughan Claims Sanjay Manjrekar Blocked him on Twitter. Here is the Reason

Jul 10, 2019, 08:50 am IST
1 minute read

Its been a while since the banter between Sanjay Manjrekar and Michael Vaughan has been going on. It all started with Sanjay calling Ravindra Jadeja a ‘bits and pieces player’.

“I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner,” is what Manjrekar had said about Jaddu.

Jadeja fans, Jadeja himself and Vaughan responded to Sanjay’s comments and it was Vaughan who chose to do it in a funny way. Apparently, Sanjay didn’t find it funny.

During yesterday’s match, Jadeja was impressive with his bowling, registering figures of 34 runs with 1 wicket from his 10 overs. Vaughan wrote: “Bloody hell Bits & Piece can Spin it….” on Twitter, a jibe at Sanjay’s earlier comments.

Soon after this Tweet, Vaughan came with another that said that he had been blocked on Twitter by Manjrekar.

Micahel Vaughan, Sanjay Manjrekar and Ravindra Jadeja

Earlier, Vaughan had taken another dig at Sanjay after he included Jadeja in his predicted eleven for the semi-finals. Vaughan responded that he has observed that Sanjay has included the bits and pieces cricketer.

Manjrekar came to his own defense over Vaughan’s tweet and said that it was not the team he wanted, but simply the team he predicted would play in the semifinals.

Jadeja himself had responded sharply to Sanjay’s criticisms, reminding him that he has played almost twice the number of matches as Sanjay.

“Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal [email protected] (sic.),” Jadeja tweeted.

Tags

Related Articles

See the South Indian celebrities who failed to make good career in Bollywood

Mar 7, 2018, 04:16 pm IST

Gold Price Rises across Key markets in India

Oct 13, 2018, 05:36 pm IST

Bollywood actresses who were swayed by men older than them; see pics

Jan 10, 2018, 01:28 pm IST
Rahul

Rahul Gandhi ready to replace Narendra Modi, lead the nation : Jyotiraditya Scindia

Apr 8, 2018, 06:41 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close