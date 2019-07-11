Both VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly Blames this Decision For India’s Loss. Can You Guess?

India suffered a heartbreaking loss against Newzealand in the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2019 and Indian fans, former players and experts are still making their analysis, pointing their fingers at what went wrong. Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman though had a similar opinion on what led to India’s loss. Well, It was the decision to send MS Dhoni at number 7.

In a post-match show for the official broadcasters, Laxman said that it was a “tactical blunder” from Kohli “to send Dhoni that low”.

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly who led India to the finals of 2003 World Cup echoed a similar view.

“In a run-chase like this, you cannot send a batsman like Dhoni at number 7. He could’ve come to bat early and batted the entire innings. Then we would have had [Ravindra] Jadeja, [Hardik] Pandya, and [Dinesh] Karthik, whose contribution in four and five overs have been immense in the past. He (Karthik) struggles only when he has to begin the game from scratch.”

However, the captain and the team management probably felt different and Dhoni was sent at number 7. He was dismissed by a direct hit off Martin Guptill and fans are wondering if Dhoni is going to hang up his boots from ODI cricket.