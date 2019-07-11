Fan dies of heart attack after Dhoni gets run-out

Srikanta Maity, a 33-year-old shop owner in Kolkata collapsed in his shop after Dhoni’s dismissal. He was taken to the hospital, but he couldn’t survive.Ever since MS Dhoni started donning the national colours, his fandom has only increased. The veteran turned 38 years old and yet his fan-following hasn’t diminished by any means. Dhoni has had to face criticism, but the love and adoration for him have transcended them. However, there’s a dark side attached to the immense attachment and fondness for the players.

In the 31st over, Dhoni lost Hardik Pandya as his partner. Thereafter, he brought India back into the game with a partnership of 116-runs along with Ravindra Jadeja, who top-scored for them, having scored 77 off 59 with four boundaries and as many sixes. Even after Jadeja got out, there was still hope for Team India as the experienced Dhoni was still in the middle.