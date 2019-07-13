Latest NewsInternational

Facebook to get a record fine: Here is the reason

Jul 13, 2019, 05:03 pm IST
Facebook will get a record fine of 5 billion dollars as it violated data privacy. The observation was made by US regulators on the Cambridge Analytica Scam. It was accused that the political consultancy Cambridge Anaytica obtained the data of 87 million FB users.

The Federal Trade Commission was investigating the allegations. The settlement was approved in a 3-2 vote. Facebook earlier responded that they are expecting a fine up to $5 bn and the amount falls within it. The settlement was acceptable to the investors as well reflected in the share that pushed up to 1.8%

