Congress women tactically handle Trump’s hatred

Congress women who were vehemently attacked by Trump say that they discard any attempt to alter their focus. They asked the people ‘not to take the bait’. Named as The Squad they subjected to Trump’s unceremonious wrath when they criticized his racist attitude. Trump tweeted that those who are complaining about the country could leave the nation. He took it to a higher level by saying that the women come from diverse backgrounds and their respective nations have catastrophic rulers there.

Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar. Alexandria Ocasio- Cortz, and Rashida Tlaib are the four Congress women. Three of them were born in USA while Miss Omar migrated from Somalia. They said that everyone must focus on Trump’s policies rather than taking away by his distraction techniques. They added that the Squad is committed to build a equitable and just world and anyone with the common aim can join them.