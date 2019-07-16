US president Donald Trump denied the allegations of him being a racist. Earlier in his tweet he demanded four Congress women to leave the country. The comment got harsh criticism from many parts. He insisted that he don’t have a racist bone in his body.

His reply came as US House of Representatives were about to vote a resolution that condemned his earlier comments. The subjects of his racist comments Alexandria Ocasio- Cortez,Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib dismissed his outrageous attack. They considered it as a distraction technique. They urged the people ‘not to take the bait’.

