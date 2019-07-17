Union Home Minister Amith Shah said that the illegal immigrants will be expelled from the nation according to international laws. He was responding to a question asked by Samajwadi Party member Javed Ali Khan. Government will find out any illegal immigrants residing in the country. The nation Register of Citizen implemented in Assam was included in the manifesto of the party.

National Register of Citizen is created under the supervision of Supreme Court. The final list will be released on July 31st. However there is a plea from every nook and corner to extend the deadline. Many deserving people where omitted from the list whereas ineligible got admitted. Nithyananda Rai, the Minister of state of home affairs said that even if there is a delay to publish the list, the deserving people will be included in the list.