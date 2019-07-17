Latest NewsIndia

Amith Shah against illegal immigrants

Jul 17, 2019, 09:01 pm IST
Less than a minute

Union Home Minister Amith Shah said that the illegal immigrants will be expelled from the nation according to international laws. He was responding to a question asked by Samajwadi Party member Javed Ali Khan. Government will find out any illegal immigrants residing in the country. The nation Register of Citizen implemented in Assam was included in the manifesto of the party.

National Register of Citizen is created under the supervision of Supreme Court. The final list will be released on July 31st. However there is a plea from every nook and corner to extend the deadline. Many deserving people where omitted from the list whereas ineligible got admitted. Nithyananda Rai, the Minister of state of home affairs said that even if there is a delay to publish the list, the deserving people will be included in the list.

Tags

Related Articles

priya-prakash-reacted-after-co-star-gave-her-a-love-letter-video

Here Is How Priya Prakash Reacted After co-star Gave Her A Love Letter: Video

Apr 29, 2018, 01:46 pm IST

Blaster Takes on ATK to Kick off Fifth Season of ISL

Sep 28, 2018, 03:48 pm IST

Karishma Sharma also becomes Victim of Eve-Teasing on a Vacation Trip

Sep 25, 2018, 09:59 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi with his “Gabbar Singh Tax” style reaction on Jaitley’s statement in Rajya Sabha about PM’s Pakisthan Speech.

Dec 28, 2017, 07:26 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close