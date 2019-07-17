NEWS

Pakistan votes against India in Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict

Jul 17, 2019, 10:32 pm IST
he International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled in favour of India in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case on Wednesday and voted 15-1 with the sole exception being Pakistan.

In a near unanimous verdict on the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, 15 of the 16 ICJ judges pronounced a verdict in favour of India and held Pakistan guilty of violating the Vienna Convention.

The sole judge that voted against the verdict was ad hoc judge Tassaduq Hussain Jillani of Pakistan.

The International Court of Justice has found Pakistan guilty of violating various provisions of the Vienna Convention by not granting India consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav and grant him fair trial that ultimately resulted in a death penalty.

