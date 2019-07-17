University College Principal replaced

K Visvambaran, the University College principal got transferred in the wake of conflicts that happened in the college. Dr. C.C Babu will replace him as the new principal. He currently serves as the principal of Government College in Kuttanaloor in Thrissur.

Besides this five other colleges got new heads. The primary investigation report by Educational deputy director says that the teachers are also responsible for the incidents. The university answer sheets found in the union office and the aggressive nature of the union had the passive affirmation from the part of the authorities. A 25 member adhoc committee is formed in the College as the infamous union got suspended.